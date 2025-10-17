Advertisement
Duncan Garner: I’ve bought a house – and moved in with an older woman (and my son)

Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.

Duncan Garner: "I like change. I like challenge. This is just another one on the roller coaster of life."

Well, I’ve finally done it. After years out of the market -- years of uncertainty, of worry, of sleepless nights and wondering if I ever would again -- this week, I moved into a house I’d bought.

Actually, it’s more than a house. It’s a real piece of land. And

