Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Charlotte Grimshaw on an encounter with a gang of London youths

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Dickensian throwback: Angel-faced crims still roam the streets of London. Image / Getty Images

Dickensian throwback: Angel-faced crims still roam the streets of London. Image / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw
Opinion by Charlotte Grimshaw
Charlotte Grimshaw is a freelance writer based in Auckland.

Hilarity is contagious. At a dinner in London, I listened as a woman described her friend’s experience. He’d nipped to his Notting Hill supermarket to get some organic oat milk. As he shopped, a masked gang with knives burst in and began robbing the place. Then a fight broke out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save