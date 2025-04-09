Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Charlotte Grimshaw: I was in the place where I saw my brother for the last time

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Charlotte Grimshaw: "The gale sent me staggering. My umbrella was quickly shredded." Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte Grimshaw: "The gale sent me staggering. My umbrella was quickly shredded." Photo / Getty Images

Landing at the airport in a northerly gale, it wasn’t a matter of jolts and sudden drops. The drama was in the swooping yaw and roll, one wing tilting upward, then the other. I steeled myself for a go-around, but we hit the ground with the standard shuddering roar.

I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener