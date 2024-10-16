Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Andrew Coster’s replacement must resist appeal of short-term crime solutions

By Alec Waugh
Guest writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Key flashpoint markers for future policing include protests in parliamentary grounds, Māori land occupations, industrial unrest and arming the police. Photo / supplied

Key flashpoint markers for future policing include protests in parliamentary grounds, Māori land occupations, industrial unrest and arming the police. Photo / supplied

Opinion: Police Minister Mark Mitchell is passionate about policing. Mitchell has captured the ability to use short sound bites while staring down the camera, giving an impression of sincerity and strength.

Unfortunately, this has too often camouflaged a lack of knowledge about what works in policing, ignoring evidence and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener