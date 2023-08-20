Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

The new billion-dollar biosecurity threats at our borders

17 minutes to read
By Sally Blundell

On a clear day in autumn, ­ecologists Alex Reid and Mark Yungnickel peered into the shallow waters of Bob’s Landing on Lake Karapiro. They were doing an assessment of the lakeshore and surrounding wetlands when

