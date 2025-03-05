Advertisement
The Hewitson Profile: From Paralympic hero to CEO - Dan Buckingham on life, disability and ‘inspiration porn’

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Dan Buckingham: "I think that after 25 years, I’m still figuring out the best way to navigate these so-called social situations." Photo / Simon Young

Disabled people are not there to inspire other people; they are who they are, Dan Buckingham tells Michele Hewitson.

Dan Buckingham, chief executive of Able – the production company that creates audio descriptions making “the visual verbal” for the visually impaired, former Wheel Blacks star, telly presenter for the Paralympics

