Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: The multi-million-dollar cost of a 50km future

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

New street signs to announcing new speed limits have been budgeted at $8.8 million - but don't be surprised if the bill creeps higher. Photo / Getty Images

New street signs to announcing new speed limits have been budgeted at $8.8 million - but don't be surprised if the bill creeps higher. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion

All over Auckland, on more than 1500 local streets, new signs have been appearing. In most cases, the signs announce a new speed limit: where the limit was 30km/h, it is to be raised to 50km/h. The exercise is not a cheap one: Auckland Transport has budgeted $8.8 million of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener