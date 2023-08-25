Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Review: Last Film Show is cinematic love letter with its own unique perfume

Russell Baillie
By
2 mins to read
Samay (Bhavin Rabari) and projectionist Fazal (Bhavesh Shrimali). Photo / Supplied

Samay (Bhavin Rabari) and projectionist Fazal (Bhavesh Shrimali). Photo / Supplied

With its postbag bulging of late, cinema gets yet another love letter in Last Film Show, this one coming postmarked “India”, and telling a boy’s own tale of his first steps as a movie maker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener