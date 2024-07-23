Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

One of rugby's greatest captains: The force behind 1924′s invincible All Blacks

By Ian St George
6 mins to read
The Invincibles returned to Wellington in March 1925 as heroes, eight months after leaving New Zealand. Photo / ATL

The Invincibles returned to Wellington in March 1925 as heroes, eight months after leaving New Zealand. Photo / ATL

On July 29, it will be exactly 100 years since the greatest rugby team ever to leave New Zealand sailed from Wellington. These 29 men would win every one of the 32 games they played

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener