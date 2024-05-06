Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Off your bike: Why is the government so opposed to cycle and walkways?

19 minutes to read
Russell Brown
By
Russell Brown

Russell Brown

It’s a pleasant Thursday evening in central Auckland and a portable canopy outside the Aotea Centre is steadily filling up with bikes. Volunteers from Bike Auckland, the city’s venerable cycle advocacy group, are running free

