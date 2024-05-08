Off yer bike II: The questions Russell Brown wanted the government to answer

If cycle and walkways are good enough for New York, LA, London, and Paris, why not here? Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brown: Researching my article Taken for a ride (Listener, May 11), I put questions to Transport Minister Simeon Brown about the thinking that has led to the current government’s apparent reversal of support for cycle infrastructure, and what advice the minister had taken on this, especially as the urban cycleways fund, established by the National government in 2014, has been popular with local authorities around the country. Here are the questions I put to Brown. And below is the extent of his responses.

Cities of all sizes globally in recent years are investing heavily in walking and cycling infrastructure. In many cases, this has resulted in a striking increase in the uptake of active modes. Are there reasons this would not be the case in New Zealand?

The latest figures from cycle movement counters in Auckland show year-on-year growth of more than 20%, with monthly ridership on the main cycleways approaching 400,000 in February. Does the minister agree that this reduces the demand on limited road space?

More than half of serious injuries and deaths on Auckland roads are now suffered by vulnerable road users – people not inside cars – and that proportion is increasing. Does the minister accept that this is a problem that needs attention?

In 2018, an AA membership survey found that many parents regarded allowing their children to walk or cycle to school as too risky and, in the words of the organisation, “kids are being driven to school because there isn’t always safe walking and cycling infrastructure – and the numbers reflect that.” Does the minister regard this as a problem and, if so, how does he plan to address it?

The draft Government Policy Statement on land transport significantly reduces funding for the walking and cycling activity class at the same time as it requires all maintenance for existing walking and cycling infrastructure to be funded from that class and prevents agencies from building walking and cycling infrastructure as part of new roading projects. How quickly does the minister believe this funding would be exhausted under these conditions?

Does the minister anticipate that many new roads will be built without footpaths?

Including support for multiple transport modes in the scope of new roading projects has previously been regarded as efficient and socially and economically beneficial. What has changed?

The minister has previously declared that a proposed new harbour crossing in Auckland would not include walking or cycling facilities. What are the reasons for this?

During last year’s election campaign, the minister promised his government’s proposed new Mount Victoria tunnel would have “a much better walking and cycling connection through it”. Does he remain committed to this promise. If not, why not?

The paths built around the Waterview Connection are widely regarded as a successful transformation of what had previously been wasteland. Waka Kotahi was directed to build these paths by an independent hearings panel under a fast-track process. Would such a direction be possible under the new policy?

Does the minister plan to meet with walking and cycling advocacy groups?

Does the minister ride a bike?

Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

RESPONSES FROM MINISTER OF TRANSPORT SIMEON BROWN

The government will continue to support walking and cycling. The recently released draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport 2024 includes a walking and cycling activity class which invests up to $510 million over the next three years in these activities.

This is a higher upper range than what the last government had in place under the 2021 GPS for the years 2024-27, which had proposed to spend a maximum of $345m over the same time period.

The government is committed to ensuring value for money from every dollar invested in transport from the National Land Transport Fund. With only 2% of kiwis cycling to work, compared to 73% commuting by either a private or commercial car it is important that investment in our roading network meets the needs of people who use it.

Safety is critically important to the government and is a strategic priority for the government in the draft GPS. We will improve safety in a number of ways including improved infrastructure, increased alcohol breath testing, introducing oral roadside drug testing and reviewing fines for traffic offences.

I have sought feedback on the draft GPS and submissions are open until the 2nd of April on this document [the questions were put to the minister in March].