Listener
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

NZ’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer Ep 6: How much the last three are worth, a great Kiwi artwork surprise, and is that really a home?

Russell Baillie
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

NZ’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer Ep 6: How much the last three are worth, a great Kiwi artwork surprise, and is that really a home?
Coastal living: The homes featured in the final episode of NZ's Best Homes with Phil Spencer are Te Arai Beach House, Parihoa, Muriwai, and the Mangawhai Estuary House. Photos / Simon Wilson / Supplied / Simon Devitt

And so we come to it at last, the final of the six episodes of the second season of NZ’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer. It’s a finale which includes both an art surprise and one of the most valuable properties in the series, even if it – controversial opinion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save