Phil Spencer started off at Hahei House in the sunny Coromandel before heading to the Southern Lakes, to visit Terrace Edge and (right) Black Peak/Mount Burke. Photos / Supplied

NZ’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer episode two: The eye-watering values of just three spectacular NZ houses

The total value of the houses on show in the second episode of the new series of New Zealand’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer reaches almost $40 million. Using the Quotable Value website after identifying the street addresses of the prominent residences, all of which are on display on their respective architects’ websites, we got a total of $39.95 million for the properties near Queenstown, on the lakefront at Wanaka, and above the high-tide mark at Hahei Beach.

Spencer starts off in the sunny Coromandel before heading to the Southern Lakes, where they’ve got the fires going. Driving the sponsor’s vehicle between Queenstown and Wanaka through the Crown Range, Spencer maintains his ever-sunny disposition while up in the alpine clouds (Oi, tourist driver, stop talking, eyes on the bloody road). All three architect interviewee-hosts are returnees from the first series. And, as they and their colleagues were in the previous episodes, they are good value when it comes to talking about their Brobdingnagian baches and colossal cribs.

Phil Spencer visits the "Hahei House" on the Coromandel. Photos / Supplied

Hahei House, Hahei

Five-bedroom multilevel beach house with a sandstone, metal, and cedar exterior on the site of an old family bach designed around three main buildings and perched just above the dunes with impressive uninterrupted sea views out to Mahurangi Island.

Designed by Phil Clarke of Studio2 Architects and completed in 2015.

What Spencer says: “I feel like I’m in a kind of virtual reality world … what a spot!”.

What the architects say: The building design evolved from the idea of sculpture, building and the existing landform – working with the site. The wings of the house are positioned on the site to inform users of the different aspects of the site including orientation, sun, and views …the house is a retreat from busy city life and is intended to be enjoyed by all.”

QV: $5.55 million (market value)

To see more go here

Designed by Queenstown architect Ann-Marie Chin, Terrace Edge won the 2022 Home of the Year. Photos / Supplied

Terrace Edge, Queenstown-Arrowtown

A five-bedroom, three-living room, six-fireplace place above Lake Hayes looking towards the Remarkables. Inspired by the schist stone barns in the surrounding area, it comes with a recycled front door that weighs more than 450kg, possibly to prevent metaphorical problems with barn-bolting horses. The place is also made of concrete, steel, and glass – or as Spencer describes them “lots of natural materials”.

Designed by Queenstown architect Ann-Marie Chin, the house was the winner of the 2022 Home of the Year.

What Spencer says: “My heart is starting to pump … this is ridiculous.”

What the architect says: “Located on edge of the terrace surrounding picturesque Lake Hayes, this contemporary reimagination of the clients’ existing holiday house, has been thoughtfully planned around an array of living spaces for the occupants to escape and retreat to, while providing larger flexible atrium-like spaces to come together as a family.”

QV: $20.7 million (capital value)

To see more go here

Black Peak/Mount Burke: "Feels moody and intimate," according to Phil Spencer. Photos / Supplied

Black Peak/Mount Burke, Lake Wanaka

A light timber framed four-bedroom house not far from the lake shore with a Japanese-inspired charred larch cladding and using local stone from the site. Comes with extensive gardens, a tennis court, a pool, and plenty of section should the residents wish to resume camping on the property which they did for years before building the house.

Designed by Andrew Patterson and Surya Fullerton the firm Pattersons, it was completed in 2020.

What Spencer says: “It feels moody and intimate … and the soft furnishings make the home feel comfy and snug.”

What the architects say: “Its conventional plan – a home linked to a small guest house by a walkway – has been subtly twisted to align the house with views of the surrounding mountain peaks. The two pavilions respond to the client couple’s brief to be able to live comfortably and simply in the home when on their own as well as when with extended family and friends. The kitchen is at the home’s heart and indoor and outdoor living are equally important.”

QV: $10,400,000, plus $3,300,000 for the guest house next door. (capital values).

To see more go here

New Zealand’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer, TVNZ1, 7.30pm, Sundays. Streaming TVNZ+