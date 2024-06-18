Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

MAFS John Aiken: How to child-proof your love

By John Aiken
7 mins to read
John Aiken: "To show respect, equality and fairness, you need to divide the household and parenting responsibilities and share the load."

John Aiken: "To show respect, equality and fairness, you need to divide the household and parenting responsibilities and share the load."

MAFS relationship expert John Aiken joins listener.co.nz to share sound advice and top tips on finding and maintaining relationships. Here, he talks about how the arrival of children can sometimes strain even the healthiest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener