Ko Witi tōku ingoa: Esteemed NZ author’s te reo immersion

By Adam Dudding
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

At 80, Witi Ihimaera threw himself in the deep end: a year-long commitment to a full-time Māori language immersion class.

It was May 2024, and Witi Ihimaera was meant to be at a noho marae in Port Waikato, flexing his growing vocabulary in kōrerorero with his fellow students; maybe even risking a moe on the wharenui floor overnight, snorers allowing.

Instead, the eminent writer was 18,000km away, zipping between appearances in Paris for the launch of his sixth book

