SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

How a suffragette writer turned alpine adventurer made the Milford Track famous

14 minutes to read
By Fiona Rae

From the archives: Planning to do some hiking and tramping this summer? In this story, from 2018, read about the remarkable woman who helped the Milford Track become a premier destination for those wanting to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener