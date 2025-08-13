How a model railway hobbyist turned his passion into a business

Auckland Central Model Railway Club member and software developer Chris Dirks built a live map showing all trains on Auckland’s network. Photo / Supplied

Hobbies are thriving in the digital age, as Paul Little wrote here. Here, he meets an Auckland man whose hobby has transport geeks and commuters in raptures.

Auckland trains may or may not be running on time, but if you want to know for sure, Auckland Central Model Railway Club member and freelance software developer Chris Dirks has just the doo-hickey for you. A hand-held device that takes trainspotting to the next level, his Auckland Live Train Map is a compact device that shows the position and movements of all trains on the network in real time. Auckland Transport gave him access to its system, just as it did to Google Maps.

You can use it to manage your trip home, or you can hang it on the wall. Like the website (keastudios.co.nz) says, “With over 150 coloured lights, Wi-Fi updates, and adjustable brightness, it’s plug-and-play art for your home.”

Chris Dirks' live map showing all the trains on Auckland's network. Image / Supplied

Dirks says its evolution can be traced back to his interest in model railways. And unsurprisingly, transport geeks are in raptures about his “old passion project”. The map’s popularity became apparent not long after it was launched. “I started to have problems, realising I’m gonna have to order more of them. I’ve got a big batch coming through in a couple of days, but I’ve almost sold out of that already.”

The success has been a confidence boost for the ebullient Dirks, who was recently diagnosed as having autism. He’s been asked to do a version for Wellington – “That’ll probably be next.” There has been plenty of immediate feedback. “I was testing it out on the train, and one of the conductors spotted it, and we spent a good 10 minutes chatting about it.”

Meanwhile, there are those orders to fill, including one from Slovenia. Presumably from a nostalgic expat? “No, they’d never been to New Zealand. They just liked it.”