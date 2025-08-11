Listener

Why hobbies are thriving in the digital age

By Paul Little
New Zealand Listener·
14 mins to read

Why hobbies are thriving in the digital age
Trains helped connect Thomas Hurst with his father, and he's stuck with the hobby since childhood. Photo / Tony Nyberg

There’s something primal about the activities often cited as the world’s most popular hobbies: exercise, gardening, cooking and sewing all have a connection to our survival. We need to look after our bodies, grow vegetables, prepare food and clothe ourselves to ward off malnutrition, hypothermia and premature death.

But there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save