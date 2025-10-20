Listener
Grimshaw v Stead: Dramatic discovery in a national archive latest chapter in literary family saga

14 mins to read

Charlotte Grimshaw, daughter of renowned NZ author CK Stead (Karl) and Kay, Karl’s first reader, says The Mirror Book was an attempt to make her parents, “understand my experiences. This turned out to be a vain hope.” Photos / Jane Ussher

As part of her recent Janet Frame Memorial Lecture on the state of literature in New Zealand, Charlotte Grimshaw dwelt on a personal battle for authenticity, excerpted here.

This is the Janet Frame Memorial Lecture and here is a memory of Janet Frame. I remember visiting her house in a

Authenticity the aim

Attempt at control

