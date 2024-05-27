Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Farewell, brother: Charlotte Grimshaw’s poignant tribute

4 mins to read
Charlotte with Oliver, the brains behind childhood adventures. Photo / supplied

Charlotte with Oliver, the brains behind childhood adventures. Photo / supplied

In the week my brother died, there was a storm in the universe. Giant flares erupted from the sun and a pink aurora lit up the Auckland night. I woke to a smell of burning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener