Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Editorial: Welcome to the Listener’s digital platform

By Kirsty Cameron
3 mins to read
Listener's homepage on launch day.

Listener's homepage on launch day.

Kia ora tātou.

The New Zealand Listener was launched in June 1939 and the first edition – distributed free and billed as “the journal of the National Broadcasting Service” – promoted not only radio programming

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener