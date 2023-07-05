Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Ana Samways’ Digital Bonfire: Greedflation or a really expensive stick?

By Ana Samways
4 mins to read
The price of convenience is nearly $3 each. Photo / Supplied

The price of convenience is nearly $3 each. Photo / Supplied

Quickie consumer report

Reconstituted chicken on a stick. Three of them for $8.40. The price of convenience is nearly $3 each. Hold on, here’s some maths: These Tegal GoGo packs are 100g, so that’s 33g

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener