A class of their own: David Hill on why we shouldn’t dismiss the “bottom-feeders” in today’s schools

By David Hill
6 mins to read
David Hill on his struggling students: "They were stoic, glamour-lite but with skills beyond any school syllabus." Photo: Getty Images

Proclamations on our education system, especially its perceived failures, honk all around us just now. Well, we’re all experts on the topic; we’ve all been to school.

Among all the utterances, it’s hard to see

