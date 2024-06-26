Advertisement
Life

Why hitting a Lotto jackpot doesn’t mean long-term happiness

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Once the warm glow of a win has worn off, you swing back to your default genetic "happiness" setting. Photo / Getty Images

Like some two million other New Zealanders, I bought a ticket for the $50 million Lotto rollover jackpot on June 9. In truth, I buy a ticket only when it’s one of these big-attention jackpots.

