Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Why firefighters get the girl more often than the average bloke

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
We’re somewhat trained to defer to authority, and we know what it wears. Photo / Getty Images

We’re somewhat trained to defer to authority, and we know what it wears. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: We’re always looking for articles that intrigue, or make us smile. Looking back, this column from the 2017 Listener archives, where Marc Wilson illustrates the power of a uniform, did both.

Before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener