Life

Why do cold cooked potatoes sometimes taste bitter?

By Jennifer Bowden
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
To boost potatoes’ nutrition and fibre content, keep the skins on when cooking and serving. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

I have always enjoyed eating cold cooked potatoes. However, in recent years, I’ve noticed some potatoes develop a bitter aftertaste when left whole overnight. Some have a green tinge on the surface, which is

