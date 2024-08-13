Advertisement
Farmed or wild salmon - what’s better for you?

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
In the 1990s, feed for farmed salmon was made up of 83% fishmeal and other fish oil, but in recent decades that has more than halved. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

How do farmed salmon get their pink flesh? Do the producers add colouring to their diet? Also, as salmon in the wild make their omega oils from eating other sea creatures, how can farmed

