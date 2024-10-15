Advertisement
What’s it like to be: Asked to become a model at 71

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read
Lesley Kaiser was 71 and had just retired from my career lecturing in art and design when she was approached about modelling. Photo / supplied

Online exclusive

What’s It Like To Be is a fortnightly column in which New Zealanders from all walks of life share first-hand experiences. Here, Paulette Crowley talks to Lesley Kaiser about popping out for coffee in Ponsonby – and ending up with a modelling contract at age 71.

One morning

