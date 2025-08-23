Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

What’s behind the post-holiday blues?

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

"Post-vacation syndrome” can include tiredness, feeling blue and irritable, and difficulty focusing on those annoying real-life tasks you’ve returned to. Photo / Getty Images

"Post-vacation syndrome” can include tiredness, feeling blue and irritable, and difficulty focusing on those annoying real-life tasks you’ve returned to. Photo / Getty Images

I’m currently in the grip of a post-holiday motivational deficit. Three weeks was sufficient that I’m not resentful about returning home. But getting back into the routines that get me through my non-holiday existence has inevitably been a bit of a shock.

Of course, I don’t necessarily want to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save