Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Where there is livestock, there is dead stock

Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Speri’ment, left, in the garden with Xanthe in 2020. Photo / Greg Dixon

Speri’ment, left, in the garden with Xanthe in 2020. Photo / Greg Dixon

On the day our dear, old sheep Speri’ment lay down and died, our lone apple tree burst into leaf.

That is life in the country in a sentence.

There is a saying among farmers that where there is livestock, there is dead stock. Which is both brutal and honest. I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save