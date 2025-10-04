Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: What might you do when a crook is as hard to look for as a rook?

Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Auriculas are a precious thing. Photo / Greg Dixon

Auriculas are a precious thing. Photo / Greg Dixon

Look for rooks!” exhorts the large sign on the corner of our country road. Our neighbour, sheep farmer Geoff, reckons it should be changed to “Look for crooks!” That might be more useful. Although given the secretive nature of crookery, you imagine a crook might be as hard to look

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save