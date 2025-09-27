Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Is the humble lawn now the subject of a culture war, too?

Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Mosses are abundant on the Routeburn Track. Photo / Greg Dixon

Mosses are abundant on the Routeburn Track. Photo / Greg Dixon

‘Are you crazy?”

This is what Bob is wondering. He has written to me to explain a few things, some of it about moss, though mostly about his opinion of me. It seems that, as least in Bob’s view, I am a pitiable idiot who is unworthy to exist in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save