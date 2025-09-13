Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: A bit of a prick

Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Unexpected: Sheep on the lawn. Photo / Greg Dixon

Unexpected: Sheep on the lawn. Photo / Greg Dixon

The first thing you learn when you move to the country from the city is to expect the unexpected. Your education in this typically begins in the first month or two when you gaze out the windows of your new country pile and find yourself looking at something unexpected like,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save