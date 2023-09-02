Advertisement

The Good Life: US may be a late-stage capitalist hellhole, but it’s still hotdog heaven

By Greg Dixon
The Lush Dog. Photo / Greg Dixon

“Is it a hotdog day?” I asked, with barely suppressed excitement. It was, Michele said. “Hip, hip hooray, it’s a hotdog day!” I may have cheered.

I am not ashamed to admit nothing turns me

