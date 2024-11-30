Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Scrabbling for purchase

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Duchesse de Montebello: Heavenly for humans and sheep. Photo / Greg Dixon

I am the least competitive of people. If you can hear guffawing, it is coming from one Greg Dixon – the author of last week’s column, which was the greatest amount of codswallop ever to appear in The Good Life. And that’s saying something.

The issue of competitiveness

