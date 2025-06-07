Home / The Listener / Life

The curious story of EM Forster and his flying fish of literature

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

In an essay for The Atlantic in 1926, Edwardian novelist EM Forster said, “Literature is a flying fish.” Ironically, it was a quote that never took off. As an afterthought, perhaps knowing it was a dud, he surrounded it with some explanation.

“The fish are the English emotions,” he mumbled, “which are always trying to get up to the surface but don’t quite know how.” He goes on to say that when these emotions do come out as art,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener