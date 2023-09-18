Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Quotes of the week: ‘We need to build (homes) like the boomers’

4 mins to read
ACT Party leader David Seymour speaking during budget day 2022 at Parliament in May. Photo / Getty Images

ACT Party leader David Seymour speaking during budget day 2022 at Parliament in May. Photo / Getty Images

This is an online exclusive story.

Each week, the Listener brings you quotes from New Zealand and around the world that best highlight what has happened in the past seven days. Today’s quotes include a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener