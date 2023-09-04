Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Quotes of the week: ‘I’m married to half a Sāmoan man, so…’

6 mins to read
Rita Ora wrongly labelled her husband Taika Waititi as Samoan. Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora wrongly labelled her husband Taika Waititi as Samoan. Photo / Getty Images

This is an online exclusive story.

Each week, the Listener brings you quotes from New Zealand and around the world that best highlight what has happened in the past seven days. Today’s quotes include Rita

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener