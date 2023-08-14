In a Green Party press release, Julie Anne Genter responded to the newly proposed $45 billion plan for an underground Auckland harbour crossing, saying that it’s bad for the environment. Photo / Getty Images

Each week, the Listener brings you quotes from New Zealand and around the world that best highlight what has happened in the past seven days. Today’s quotes cover Julie Anne Genter’s response to the government’s Auckland harbour-crossing proposal, Taika Waititi sharing details about his wedding day and Wallabies coach Eddie Jones’ disappointment after losing another All Blacks match – among other events.

“We probably don’t have enough tax in this country.” – West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O’Connor

Damien O’Connor said the blunt statement during a debate at the Red Meat Sector Conference last Sunday night. He said the government was having trouble finding funds to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle, and with climate change expected to bring more regular and extreme weather events, he thought more taxes would be needed to fix infrastructure.

“The prime minister says money doesn’t grow on trees, but apparently it does grow on roads,” Greens’ transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter

In a Green Party press release, Julie Anne Genter responded to the newly proposed $45 billion plan for an underground Auckland harbour crossing, saying that it’s bad for the environment and that “throwing tens of billions of dollars at another six lanes of traffic is not going to solve Auckland’s congestion problem”.

“In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the LGBTQ+ family.” – Wayne Brady

The American television personality, comedian, actor, and singer best known for his improvisational work on Whose Line Is It Anyway? came out as pansexual to People magazine on Monday and spoke of Robin William’s death in 2014 setting him on a path to self-discovery.

“You don’t play villains like they are villains. You play them like you know exactly where they are coming from. Which hopefully you do.” – actor Mark Margolis, who died on August 3

Mark Margolis was an American actor best known for his role in the Emmy-award winning show Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul. Moving to New York at a young age to pursue acting, Margolis appeared in more than 50 off-Broadway plays. Fellow actors Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk shared tributes on social media to the star, who died at 83 in Manhattan on Thursday, August 3, after a brief illness.

“We get a steady stream of people who are unable to afford dental care in the community and end up presenting to the emergency department basically when they can no longer tolerate it … There’s some really tragic cases, even some deaths.” – ED Dr Gary Payinda on the need for free dental care

The Whangārei emergency medicine specialist has spoken out about the first-hand effects of unaffordable dental care he has witnessed in his profession. Speaking to RNZ, Dr Gary Payinda says he sees multiple people every day with teeth-related issues that are causing serious illness.

“It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in LA with a small group of friends.” – director Taika Waititi on marrying singer Rita Ora

The much-loved Kiwi director and his wife, British singer-songwriter Rita Ora, shared details of their 2022 wedding to Vogue on Friday, August 4, which doubled as their one-year wedding anniversary. Details of the impromptu wedding were kept largely away from news and social media until now, and the couple say it’s been entertaining seeing the rumours circulating about what it entailed. Of the eight people in attendance, Waititi’s best friend and Flight of the Conchords actor Jemaine Clement flew over from New Zealand at the last minute to make the big day.





“I embody arrogance, insecurity and ambition that spur me on as they hold me back.” – director William Friedkin, who died on August 7

William Friedkin was an Oscar-winning US film director, producer and screenwriter known for creating 1970s cult classics such as The French Connection and The Exorcist. Starting out as a documentary maker, he went on to win an Oscar for his directing work. He died of heart failure and pneumonia in California last Monday at age 87.

“We’re definitely moving in the right direction, but we’ve got to win games, mate. " – Wallabies coach Eddie Jones told Newshub after his team lost the second Bledisloe Cup game

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones’ team lost 23-20 to the All Blacks last Saturday in Dunedin, but he says he is still confident the side will win the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.