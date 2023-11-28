Advertisement

Modern Love: Would you like abs with that? The transactional dating landscape for young queer men

By Jake Tabata
4 mins to read
Jack Tabata: "Some people just want sex, so this [online dating] will work for them. If you’re looking for a meaningful connection, go somewhere else." Photo / Getty Images

It’s 1.30am on a Tuesday. The silence in your apartment reaches deafening levels, the loneliness wraps tightly around your neck. The hours of mindless scrolling on TikTok can’t keep your feelings at bay, so you

