Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

Marc Wilson: As a dad of girls, these Gender Attitudes Survey results alarm me

Marc Wilson
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Just two-thirds of men aged 18-34 agree that gender equality is a fundamental right, according to the Aotearoa New Zealand Gender Attitudes Survey 2025. Image / Getty Images

Just two-thirds of men aged 18-34 agree that gender equality is a fundamental right, according to the Aotearoa New Zealand Gender Attitudes Survey 2025. Image / Getty Images

The headline caught my eye: “Our own ‘war on woke’ is well under way”. The piece on Newsroom by Associate Professor Rebecca Stringer, of the University of Otago, opens with the results of the Aotearoa New Zealand Gender Attitudes Survey 2025, released in August.

The survey analysis, based on a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save