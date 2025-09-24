Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

Looming: The optical phenomenon behind the edge of the world

Matt Vance
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Looming: The optical phenomenon behind the edge of the world
Ships appeared to topple of the edge of the Earth which was startling proof that the planet is flat. Image / Getty Images

In 1798, Dr Nathaniel Vince and a small group of friends gathered on the shores of the English Channel and witnessed a strange thing. They were watching the barque Holstead, which had recently departed Ramsgate. The Holstead hovered above the horizon when, slowly, her masts inverted before disappearing in an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save