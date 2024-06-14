SubscribeHome / The Listener / LifeJune 15th Quips quiz: Who said what this week14 Jun, 2024 07:00 PMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.facebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailWhich NZ film-maker said: “I’ll be more blunt: New Zealand’s storytelling doesn’t excite anyone any more.” Photo / Getty ImagesWhich NZ film-maker said: “I’ll be more blunt: New Zealand’s storytelling doesn’t excite anyone any more.” Photo / Getty ImagesSaveshareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.facebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail