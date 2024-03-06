Advertisement
Imposter phenomenon can haunt most of us but it’s worse for perfectionists

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
The fraud within: “I don’t have what it takes to be here, and why am I the only one freaking out?” Photo / Getty Images

As I stare up at a sea of Apple symbols staring down at me from the desks of Old Kirk 303, the largest lecture theatre at Te Herenga Waka, I imagine what is going on

