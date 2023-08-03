Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

How are colour-blind octopuses so good at camouflaging themselves?

By Andrea Graves
4 mins to read
Boneless octopuses are sought-after meals and camouflage and hiding are their chief defences. Photo / Getty Images

Boneless octopuses are sought-after meals and camouflage and hiding are their chief defences. Photo / Getty Images

My Octopus Teacher is an Academy Award-winning Netflix documentary about the clever capers of an octopus off the South African coast, filmed by a man who became besotted with the creature. One of the most

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener