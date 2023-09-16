Home / The Listener / Health
Climate diet: What to eat to ensure we all live longer

19 minutes to read
By Andrea Graves

If we are serious about tackling climate change, most of us need to eat fewer animal products. But there are other benefits, too. By Andrea Graves.

It's been a harsh summer in the northern hemisphere.

