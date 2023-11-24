Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Good food going bad is pointless cause of emissions

By Jennifer Bowden
3 mins to read
Good food gone bad: Food waste accounts for 8% of greenhouse gas emissions. Photo / Getty Images

Good food gone bad: Food waste accounts for 8% of greenhouse gas emissions. Photo / Getty Images

Each year, about a third of all the world’s food produced for human consumption never reaches our plates. This substantial loss and waste accounts for 8% of greenhouse gas emissions, and there is no more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener