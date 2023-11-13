Advertisement

Health and environmental concerns spell curtains for some cosmetics

By Veronika Meduna
11 mins to read
Face facts: To give cosmetics durability and water resistance, some manufacturers use a group of substances commonly known as “forever chemicals”, or PFAS. Photo / Getty Images

Most people applying make-up probably don’t stop to ponder how hazardous the swipes of lipstick or mascara might be. But beauty products are chemical concoctions, formulated to cover skin blemishes or stick to eyelashes for

Toxic slip:

