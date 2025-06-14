Home / The Listener / Life

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas lite

By Colin Hogg
New Zealand Listener


It’s in Los Angeles I stumble upon a clip of a young woman on an Instagram series called Reasons to Like White People saying in support, “They invented the deserts.” The interviewer asks, “Like the Mojave?” The young woman says, “No. Like apple pie.”

Where snowbirds fly

There are places in America that have no equivalent in New Zealand. At least, not so far, thank heavens (and legislation). Such a place is a Nevada desert town called ­Laughlin. It’s

