Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

David Hill: What is the best legacy to leave your grandchildren?

By David Hill
4 mins to read
David Hill wants his grandchildren to feel fulfilled in their work, without feeling driven. Photo / Getty Images

David Hill wants his grandchildren to feel fulfilled in their work, without feeling driven. Photo / Getty Images

In Roddy Doyle’s Charlie Savage, the protagonist frets over what sort of legacy to leave his grandchildren. In particular, what skills or wisdom can he offer to make their lives more meaningful, more rewarding?

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener